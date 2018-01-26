Steven Seagal (Photo Credit: © MCT-USA Today)

On NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today, former actress Regina Simons alleged Steven Seagal sexually assaulted her at a Beverly Hills wrap party, back in 1993 for the film On Deadly Ground.

Simons claims Seagal undressed her and raped her on his bed as she focused on a photo of his wife, actress Kelly LeBrock. On Friday’s talk show, Simons described the alleged assault as “very predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing.” She was only 18-years-old at the time.

As an extra in the film, she recalled being surprised to be invited to celebrate the end of the movie. “Before I knew it, he was on top of me and I couldn’t move,” Simons said.

Simons said she reported the alleged rape to the Beverly Hills Police.

Seagal has been accused by several actresses of sexual misconduct. Arrested Development’s Portia de Rossi claimed Seagal unzipped her pants at an audition. Back in 1998, model and spokesperson, Jenny McCarthy told Movieline Seagal sexually harassed her at a 1995 audition. A spokesperson for Seagal denied McCarthy’s claims.

Seagal’s attorney has not commented on either instances.

