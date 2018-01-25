Filed Under:mission impossible, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Tom Cruise
The title and the latest hair-raising stunt was revealed on Instagram in Tom Cruise’s very first two posts on the social network.

The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series will be titled Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

After a delay due to an injury, the production looks to be on course for a Summer 2018 release. Along with Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Henry Cavill (with the famous mustache that had to be digitally removed from Justice League), Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin.

Here is the synopsis:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Last but not least, here is the shot of the ridiculous stunt.

 

