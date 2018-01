Photo: Courtesy Interscope

Thirty Seconds to Mars have released their new single, “Dangerous Night.”

The tune reveals that Jared Leto and company are still crafting uplifting, arena-ready rock anthems.

“Dangerous Night” is the latest track from the band’s forthcoming fifth album, America.

Listen to the latest from Thirty Seconds to Mars below.