(Courtesy of Warren Miller Co)

Warren Miller, the iconic ski and winter sports film pioneer, has passed away on January 24, 2018 at his home on Orcas Island, Washington.

The self-taught filmmaker was behind more than 500 adventure-sport films over a career spanning 7 decades.

The first of his over 50 annual ski film Deep and Light debut in 1950 with his signature Warren Miller voice over.

His final film was in Impact in 2004 while many films still bear his name through his production company.