Brie Larson (Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA Today)

For the first time, Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Room) has been spotted by Page Six, filming in her ‘Captain Marvel’ costume in Atlanta.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed on Wednesday afternoon filming a scene for the first female lead Marvel Studios film. Captain Marvel is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the team behind 2015’s Mississippi Grind, starring Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Captain Marvel follows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in the early 1990’s, where she acquires superhuman powers when her DNA is fused with that of an alien being. Co-starring with Larson will be Mendelsohn, Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It/TV series) and Samuel L. Jackson reprising his Marvel role as Nick Fury.

Larson will reprise her role in the fourth unnamed Avengers film, scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

Captain Marvel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019.

