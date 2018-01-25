Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, Dallas, Dallas Osborn, GRAMMYs, KBCWtv, KPIX 5, Michelle Griego, Music

Paired up with our sister station Q102’s Billy Vidal, the New ALT 105.3’s own Dallas Osborn will be on Bay Area Focus this Sunday, January 28th at 11:00am talking GRAMMYs with KPIX 5’s Michelle Griego.

Will there be a Kanye West moment? Find out who are the favorites to win this year from the guys who know. Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, The National… see who Dallas picks to dominate music’s biggest night!

grammy award robert hanashiro usa today1 Catch Dallas Talk GRAMMYs On KBCWs Bay Area Focus

Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Watch Bay Area Focus airing this Sunday on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12. And of course, right after, don’t miss the 2018 GRAMMY Awards broadcasting live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 4:30 pm PST on CBS, locally on KPIX 5.

