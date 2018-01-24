(Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar)

After declaring bankruptcy in 2017, Toys ‘R’ Us are reportedly looking to close 180 stores as part of a massive reorganization.

Bloomberg News is reporting that the toy giant will close about 20% of it’s US toy stores and about 40% of the current Babies ‘R’ Us locations.

The plan for the retailer is to reduce the size and offerings at locations to attempt to become more competitive.

Locally, many of the stores in the Bay Area will shutter including locations in Pinole (1330 Fitzgerald), Pittsburg (4505 Century Blvd.), San Rafael (600 Francisco Blvd.), Brentwood (5461 Lone Tree Way), Fairfield (1400 Gateway Blvd.), Emeryville (3938 Horton), E. San Jose (2179 Monterey Hwy), San Jose (865 Blossom Hill Road), and Union City (31250 Court House Drive).