San Francisco's Christopher Columbus statue

San Francisco supervisors voted yesterday to official change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

In a 10-to-1 vote, the supervisors made the change in an attempt to honor Native American people and condemn the atrocities they suffered.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the historically Italian North Beach neighborhood, was the sole no vote.

The North Beach Columbus Day parade was renamed the Italian Heritage Parade years ago and some residents wonder why the supervisors didn’t go the same route.

Columbus Day is traditionally observed on October 12th or the second Monday in October.