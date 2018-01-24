Filed Under:Pearl Jam
Photo: Danny Clinch

By Scott T. Sterling

Pearl Jam is definitely ready to play ball.

After announcing a pair of shows at the band’s hometown Safeco Field (“The Home Shows”), Pearl Jam have revealed “The Away Shows,” with more concerts set for baseball stadiums across America.

The group will play Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 13, Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 18 & 20 and Fenway Park in Boston on September 2 & 4.

General public tickets will be sold first through a presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins today and closes on Tuesday, February 6 at 4pm PT. To register, click here. The Verified Fan presale then begins on Friday, February 16 at 10am venue local time.

A special ticket presale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club (current as of January 23, 2018) begins February 7th at 10am PT. Full details here.

A remaining, limited number of tickets will be released through a traditional general sale on February 21st at 10am local time through each venue’s official ticket vendor.

Three dollars from each ticket sold ($10 for Seattle) will go to the band’s Vitalogy Foundation charity.

