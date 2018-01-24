June 17, 2017 - Linkin Park performs live at I-Days festival in Monza, Italy Linkin Park performs live at IDays Festival in Monza, Italy (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

On Thursday, Linkin Park & Fort Minor’s Mike Shinoda will release three new songs.

Three new songs. All music and visuals by me. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zkRBcdfuxc — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 25, 2018

Given that everything on these songs was done by Shinoda alone, it’s likely they’ll be released under his own name as opposed to say…Fort Minor.

Back in October at Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute show, Shinoda played a new song he had written just 8 days after the passing of his former bandmate called “Looking For An Answer”.

We’ll let you know when these three new songs are available.