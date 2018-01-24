Photo: imageSPACE / Pacific Press / Press Association / PictureGroup

By Maura O’Malley

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are only a few days away, and we want to know which alternative artist YOU want to win big during Music’s Biggest Night of 2018.

The artists nominated in this category are Arcade Fire, Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Father John Misty, and The National.

Now’s your chance to voice your choice. Tell us who YOU think deserves to take home the GRAMMY for Best Alternative Music Album!

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.