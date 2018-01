Via The National Weather Service

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake off of the coast of Alaska on Tuesday morning has caused the National Weather Service to issue a tsunami watch for Hawaii & much of the west coast including the entire coast of California.

A Tsunami Watch is in effect for California, the Coast from the Cal/Mexico Boarder to the Oregon/Cal Border including the San Francisco Bay. Updates will be provided as soon as we have them#CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2018

We are still waiting for updates. In the meantime, if you are looking to know whether or not you live in a tsunami zone you can find out here: https://t.co/MGvhHTcPhn pic.twitter.com/0fX6ks9Xi5 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 23, 2018

The National Tsunami Warning Center is evaluating the possibility of a tsunami affecting the US West Coast including San Francisco. Check news sources for more information. Updates to follow. https://t.co/OsBTMqAL0I — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) January 23, 2018

As of 3 AM, updates continue to come in. Keep an eye on the news for the latest.

#BREAKING: The @NWS have issued a #tsunami watch for the entire California coast following a 7.9 earthquake off the coast of Alaska. The quake struck at 1:32AM PST and was originally declared a 8.2 magnitude earthquake. — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) January 23, 2018