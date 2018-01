A view of the crowd at the Land's End stage during day one of the Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park on August 8, 2014. The festival runs through Sunday. (Photo by Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Outside Lands has announced that it will be returning to Golden Gate Park for an 11th year on August 10-12, 2018.

ranger dave hopes you'll join him under the windmills again on august 10-12, 2018. rsvp here: https://t.co/mVMedU5RZG #outsidelands pic.twitter.com/bukoaQJMeY — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) January 23, 2018

We can expect the lineup this spring, but feel free to start speculating about who will hit foggy Golden Gate Park this summer.