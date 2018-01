Picture of Modest Mouse performing at BottleRock Napa Valley 2017. (Photo: Marc Fong)

Modest Mouse have announced a U.S. tour this spring and it concludes Thursday night May 24 at the Fox Theater in Oakland.

You can grab presale tix for the show on Thursday (1/25) at 10AM with password ‘hotpot’. General on sale begins at 10AM on Friday (1/26). Grab those at TheFoxoakland.com.