LCD Soundsystem have announced that they will return to the Bay Area for a show on Friday April 27 at Berkeley Greek Theatre with support from TV On The Radio.

Presale is Thursday at 10AM with password ‘dream’ & general on sale is Friday (1/26) at 10AM. Get tix here.

LCD Soundsystem have also announced a special Hollywood Bowl show in May with Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

