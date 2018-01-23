James Murphy returns with LCD Soundsystem Sunday, July 31, 2016 to Lollapalooza in Grant Park on its final night in Chicago. (Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/TNS) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
LCD Soundsystem have announced that they will return to the Bay Area for a show on Friday April 27 at Berkeley Greek Theatre with support from TV On The Radio.
Presale is Thursday at 10AM with password ‘dream’ & general on sale is Friday (1/26) at 10AM. Get tix here.
LCD Soundsystem have also announced a special Hollywood Bowl show in May with Yeah Yeah Yeahs.