Photo courtesy Brian Walker (@bcw28/Instagram)

After nearly two years on the market & several price reductions, the Flintstone House in Hillsborough sold for $2.8 million last spring. Now, the new owners of the unconventional home you can see from I-280 have added some new residents – dinosaurs, a mammoth, and a giraffe.

It seems that the new sculptures appeared just after the new year & now we’re going to keep an eye on the hillside to see if anything else is added.

The home was built in 1976 and has been a staple of Bay Area sight seeing since. The inside is kind of cool, too.