Via National Weather Service Bay Area

The earth has been shaking today with large earthquakes in Indonesia (6.0) & Alaska (7.9) as well as a 3.4 magnitude quake in Central California. Late this Tuesday night another small quake was felt in San Jose.

It appears to have been a 3.9 magnitude quake according to the National Weather Service.

According to @USGS, M 3.9 #earthquake 6 km ESE of Interlaken, CA at 10:02 pm. Did you feel it? https://t.co/Xl5MrterQz pic.twitter.com/4EQFwXU3cf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 24, 2018

San Jose/Bay Area, did you feel that? Or was it just me? #earthquake #again — Irene Pak Lee (@Ireney07) January 24, 2018

There was also a 2.7 magnitude quake one minute later.