The man behind Panic! At The Disco, Brendon Urie, often goes live on Instagram & recently he touched on how he’d like to release new music. In lieu of Drake dropping two new tracks randomly last Friday night, Urie said he’d like to do something similar with new Panic! songs. (Below video does contain NSFW language):

Of note, he said “Yeah, I have an album, but I have way more songs apart from the album…Just put out two songs randomly. I want to do that.”

Last year, Urie touched on what to expect from new Panic! At The Disco music calling it ‘bizarre’ & more vocal-driven. It’s been two years now since ‘Death Of A Bachelor’ so we’re due for new Panic! at any time.