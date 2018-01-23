Filed Under:Brendon Urie, Panic! at the Disco
Panic! At the Disco performing on the Bud Light Festival Stage at BFD 2015 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6, 2015. (Photo: Steve Jennings)

The man behind Panic! At The Disco, Brendon Urie, often goes live on Instagram & recently he touched on how he’d like to release new music. In lieu of Drake dropping two new tracks randomly last Friday night, Urie said he’d like to do something similar with new Panic! songs. (Below video does contain NSFW language):

Of note, he said “Yeah, I have an album, but I have way more songs apart from the album…Just put out two songs randomly. I want to do that.”

Last year, Urie touched on what to expect from new Panic! At The Disco music calling it ‘bizarre’ & more vocal-driven. It’s been two years now since ‘Death Of A Bachelor’ so we’re due for new Panic! at any time.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live