There’s a new indie rock band you need to have on your radar in 2018 – Wallows from Los Angeles. The trio features Cole Preston, Braden Lemasters, and Dylan Minnette (who you might know as Clay on the Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’). Up to this point they’ve only released 4 songs and played a handful of shows, but the band that’s drawn comparisons to the likes of The Strokes & Vampire Weekend is heading out on a nationwide tour & has plenty of new music prepped for 2018.

Q: Your tour starts Wednesday night (1/24) in San Francisco, which means we’re the first city that gets to hear new Wallows music, right?

Wallows: It does. Very first one. The people at this show will be the very first people to hear these songs outside of people we’re related to. So, it’s kind of weird & exciting.

Q: Your tour starts here and it looks like it ends in March in Austin, Texas at SXSW. Have you ever been before?

Wallows: We’ve been, but never for music. We’ve also never been old enough to really appreciate it, but now that we’re all 21 we can actually play a showcase.

Q: There’s going to be so many drink tickets and free tacos coming your way.

Wallows: Whoa…wow we can’t wait. The tour’s starting strong & ending strong.

Q: Way, way back when you guys played the Vans Warped Tour in 2011 under a different name…

Wallows: We played one Warped Tour show in the back of a semi-truck…I got so sunburned.

Q: With this year being the FINAL year, who do you think should play?

Wallows: Oh my god, please, they need MCR. They need Simple Plan, Sum 41, Blink-182, The Maine, The Used, Yellowcard, A Day To Remember, Dashboard Confessional, and maybe some first album Panic! At The Disco, why not? If they can get any of those bands then we’re there.

Q: The final Vans Warped Tour lineup will be unveiled March 1 so we’ll see if it’s that good. Back to what you’re working on – you just got out of the studio so can we expect a new album, a new EP, a new song anytime soon?

Wallows: Don’t count on an album, or anything, but definitely an EP in the next few months and a single pretty soon. Very soon.

Q: Awesome. We’re ready for it. Now, I wanted get your take on something Bono of U2 said recently regarding today’s rock music. He said that “music today has gotten very girly & hip-hop is the only place for young, male anger.” Do you agree, or disagree with that?

"Hip-Hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment." – Bonohttps://t.co/kAHrshNqTW — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) December 28, 2017

Wallows: I would disagree with that because I don’t think that makes any sense. He can say what he wants, but there’s a lot of great bands & “girly” is very weird & derogative. Yeah “girly” is kind of a weird thing to say, Bono. If that’s a diss then I think he’s on a weird side of the spectrum, but I do believe there is something to be said about the biggest rock stars right now being in hip-hop. The biggest rock stars in the world right now are some of the best rappers out there. That doesn’t mean that rock music is dead, or anything. There’s amazing rock music being made just maybe not as many people are listening. An unbelievable amount of great music is being made. Being a rockstar is spread out over genres – there’s great music being made everywhere. Yeah, Bononono.

Wallows: Go Listen to Car Seat Headrest, Twin Peaks! Go listen to Twin Peaks, Bono! Wolf Alice…call this whole thing “Bononono”. I have a low tolerance for older rock stars dissing new rock. Come on, Gallagher brothers…

Q: Ugh, they fight with each other everyday…

Wallows: It’s like us dissing classical music.

Q: I feel you. You guys will be here in a few days with Oakland’s Hazel English & we’re very excited to see you and be the first to hear these new songs.

Wallows: See you then! Bono out.