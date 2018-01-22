(Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost who you might remember from 2004’s Shaun Of The Dead, have started their own production company, Stolen Pictures. They have also confirmed the company’s first television series – a comedy-horror called Truth Seekers.

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Talk Stolen Picture and Their First Series, ‘Truth Seekers’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/MPPVPGiTRX — Variety (@Variety) January 18, 2018

The series will focus on three paranormal investigators who explore a new mysterious case each week. So, pretty much a spoof on all of those ghost-hunting shows.

Pegg also compared the humor in the upcoming show to that of what we saw in Shaun of the Dead.

There’s no release date yet for Truth Seekers but we’ll keep you posted.