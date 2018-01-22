Filed Under:Sabroso Festival, The Offspring
The Offspring on the Main Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2016. (Photo: Steve Jennings)

A craft beer, taco, & music festival has been announced. A good combination, we agree. It’s called the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival and it features The Offspring, Pennywise, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, The Vandals, Unwritten Law, and more.

The closest its coming to the Bay Area is a Sunday April 8 date at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento.

Breweries showing up include Drake’s, Lost Coast, Heretic & more.

Festival hours are from 12 PM – 9 PM with the first several hours dedicated to beer & tacos for the 21+. After 4 PM the festival becomes all ages.

Tickets start at $29.99 & go on sale Friday at 10 AM here.

