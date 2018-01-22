Filed Under:Alt-J, Jack White, The Neighbourhood

The New ALT 105.3 welcomes two new shows to the Bay Area: Jack White … and alt-J with The Neighbourhood.

Listen in to this Friday every hour 7 AM – 5 PM for “Free Ticket Friday” to win your way in. Be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call and you’ll get set up with a pair of tickets to both shows.

Jack White
August 15th
Bill Graham Civic
Tickets and info.

alt-J with The Neighbourhood
April 18th
Bill Graham Civic
Tickets and info.

Win your way in, this Friday on The New ALT 1053.

