The New ALT 105.3 welcomes two new shows to the Bay Area: Jack White … and alt-J with The Neighbourhood.

Listen in to this Friday every hour 7 AM – 5 PM for “Free Ticket Friday” to win your way in. Be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call and you’ll get set up with a pair of tickets to both shows.

Jack White

August 15th

Bill Graham Civic

Tickets and info.

alt-J with The Neighbourhood

April 18th

Bill Graham Civic

Tickets and info.

Win your way in, this Friday on The New ALT 1053.