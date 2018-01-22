Flow Kana, a San Francisco-based craft marijuana brand, has purchased 80-acres of what were vineyards owned by the Fetzer family for $3.6 million. Now, they plan to use that land to build a marijuana factory that will operate in a similar way to a vineyard.

You’ll be able to tour the facility and watch how marijuana is tested, dried, cured, packaged, etc… There will be marijuana education seminars, marijuana dinner pairings, and a bed & breakfast.

One interesting catch is that no marijuana is expected to be grown on the actual site, but a tasting room will give away weed to those 21 & up.

For more on how you can eventually visit the Flow Cannabis Institute, which will be located about two-and-half hours north of San Francisco, visit flowkana.com.