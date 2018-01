Alt-J have announced a headlining show in San Francisco with The Neighbourhood set to open. Both bands will be playing Coachella and will be headed to the Bay Area between the two weekends of that festival.

The show is Wednesday night April 18 & pre-sake is this Thursday at 10AM (1/25) with the password ‘SANFRANCISCO6217’. General on sale will be Friday at 10AM.

For tix head to apeconcerts.com.