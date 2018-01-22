Filed Under:Sushi

Thrillist released their list of the ’31 Best Sushi Restaurants In America’ and the Bay Area has a strong showing.

It is no wonder that along with New York, the Pacific Northwest, and Hawaii, the Bay Area has long been known for the high quality of the local Japanese cuisine.

These four Bay Area spots made the cut.

Akiko’s
431 Bush St (between Kearny St & Grant Ave)
San Francisco, CA 94108

Hashiri
4 Mint Plaza
San Francisco, CA 94103

Omakase
665 Townsend Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Sushi Ran
107 Caledonia Street
Sausalito, CA 94965

 

feet 4 Local Restaurants Made The Best Sushi Restaurants In America ListBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live