Danny McBride in 'Dundee: The Son of a Legend'(Photo Credit: Rimfire Films)

Who knew the famous Australian crocodile hunter Mick “Crocodile” Dundee had a son? In a just released teaser for the upcoming movie Dundee: The Son of a Legend, Danny McBride (Pineapple Express, Tropic Thunder) plays the apparent offspring of Crocodile Dundee, played brilliantly by Paul Hogan.

Rimfire Films produced this and the first two original Crocodile Dundee films in 1986 and 1988. 2001’s Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles was distributed by Paramount Pictures. All three films starred Hogan and his then wife Linda Kozlowski. The couple divorced in 2014.





About The Movie:

Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name. Unlike his father, Brian grew up a true city kid. But that won’t stop him from picking up his dad’s oversized knife and launching into the Australian outback, completely unprepared for what lies ahead.

No word if either Hogan or Kozlowski will make an appearance in the new film.

