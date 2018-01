May 5, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Tom Petty performs at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Last October, Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 just days after playing shows. Now, his family has revealed that he died of an accidental drug overdose. Read their full statement here:

Petty’s final shows in the Bay Area included 2017 dates at Bottlerock Napa & Berkeley’s Greek Theatre.