Last year, a study by the Scottish SPCA concluded that dogs do have musical preferences & that they tend to like soft rock & reggae. That study has now inspired a new campaign from Spotify & Animal Welfare Munich to pair people with dogs who share a similar taste in music.

The campaign is called ‘Adoptify’ & it’s pretty cute:

It’s currently only a thing at German dog shelter Tierschutzverein München, but we hope American shelters start something similar some day.

For more head to the Adoptify website.

