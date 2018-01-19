Last year, a study by the Scottish SPCA concluded that dogs do have musical preferences & that they tend to like soft rock & reggae. That study has now inspired a new campaign from Spotify & Animal Welfare Munich to pair people with dogs who share a similar taste in music.
The campaign is called ‘Adoptify’ & it’s pretty cute:
It’s currently only a thing at German dog shelter Tierschutzverein München, but we hope American shelters start something similar some day.
For more head to the Adoptify website.