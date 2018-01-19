Courtesy @dylan_co/Instagram

Last July, Berkeley became home to Ippudo’s first west coast location with a spot on Shattuck Ave. to serve their famous 18-hour tonkastu broth.

Ippudo is now ready to open a bigger restaurant in San Francisco at 18 Yerba Buena Lane on January 28.

They’ll have their signature ramen broths available as well as steamed buns, a sake bar, plus wine, beer, & cocktails.

The ‘world-renowned’ ramen spot has over 160 locations worldwide and its been received well in the Bay Area so far.

