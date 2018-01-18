'Heathers' (credit: Paramount Network)

On Thursday, Paramount Network released the full-length red-band trailer for the upcoming Heathers reboot.

Watch the offbeat NSFW preview, here…



Back in August 2017, Paramount gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming reboot and included a nod from the original movie “F*** me gently with a chainsaw!”

Keep an eye out for an appearance with original 1988 Heathers actress Shannen Doherty. The series stars Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome), newcomer Melanie Field, Jasmine Matthews (Blue Bloods) and Brendan Scannell (Where You Are) as “The Heathers” and also stars James Scully (Quantico) as J.D., Cameron Gellman (Let the Right One In), Paige Weldon (Coming To The Stage) and Selma Blair (American Crime Story).

Heathers premieres March 7th on Paramount Network.

