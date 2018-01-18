Studio Ghibli/Via CBS News

Attention all Bay Area Studio Ghibli/Hayao Miyazaki fans: San Francisco’s Roxie Theater (3117 16th St.) is hosting a weekend-long event from February 16-18 where you’ll be able to see six Studio Ghibli films screened in 35mm & in Japanese.

Each night will feature two films:

Friday, February 16, 2018

6:30pm SPiRiTED AWAY (2001)

9:15pm POM POKO (1994)

Saturday, February 17, 2018

7:00 KiKi’S DELiVERY SERViCE (1989)

9:30 – PRiNCESS MONONOKE (1997)

Sunday, February 18, 2018

6:30 – MY NEiGHBOR TOTORO (1988)

8:45 – CASTLE IN THE SKY (1986)

You can get into individual screenings for $13, or if you the biggest fan – you can get into all six screenings for $65.

To purchase tickets head to Roxie.com & if you want that $65 mega ticket head here.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.