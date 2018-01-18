1/14/2016 - Tom Hardy attending The Revenant UK film premiere held at The Empire Cinema Leicester Square, London Picture Credit: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was revealed last week that Marvel’s upcoming ‘Venom’ movie would be filming in San Francisco from January 16 – January 26 & some San Francisco residents were able to get up close looks at the action.

The film stars Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams, but it’s currently unclear if either have been on location to film these scenes. Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, is a journalist and San Francisco native who eventually becomes the host to an alien symbiote known as Venom. Marvel doesn’t seem to have plans for Spiderman to appear in this film.

Any news when is going to come out? I saw a possible #Marvel filming yesterday around North Beach #SF pic.twitter.com/CL20t3U5qO — Leonardo Zizzamia🦉 (@Zizzamia) January 16, 2018

The film crew was taking full advantage of the hills in North Beach.

There is additional confirmed filming next week in the Tenderloin.

‘Venom’ will hit theaters on October 15, 2018.