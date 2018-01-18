Courtesy of Barebottle Brewing

Bay Area favorite Philz Coffee & San Francisco’s Barebottle Brewing Company are teaming up to give us the beer we need. For SF Beer Week they’re collaborating on a new coffee ale that you can try at Barebottle (1525 Cortland Ave., San Francisco) during a brunch on Sunday February 11.

This Golden Ale combines Philz Ambrosia coffee blend with vanilla beans. Given that this coffee ale is crisp & golden, it’s different from other coffee-infused beers made by Barebottle. For this one instead of using their own cold brew coffee, Barebottle will steep whole beans in the coffee for 24-48 hours.

When you steep the whole bean, you get zero color extraction and the coffee character is more akin to inhaling a newly opened bag of coffee beans vs. brewed coffee or espresso. It’s a brighter, more intense coffee aroma and flavor. – Barebottle co-founder, Lester Koga

The brunch & tasting will be Sunday morning February 11 from 11 AM – 2 PM & admission is free. The Philz crew will be there pouring the same coffee blend used in the beer & the Me So Hungry food truck will be there to provide brunch to pair with it all.

For more, head to SFBeerweek,org.