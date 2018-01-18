Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' (Photo Credit: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the upcoming action/adventure reboot of Tomb Raider starring Alicia Vikander.

A first look of the Academy Award-winner as the iconic Lara Croft was revealed in September.





Tomb Raider is based on Square Enix’ (previously known as EIDOS Interactive) hit video game series released in 1996. It is ranked among one of the most successful video games. The latest, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider took 18th place on Time Magazine’s 50 Best Video Games of All Time list.

Vikander in second iteration of Tomb Raider lands in theaters on March 16th.

