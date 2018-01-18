Filed Under:Ad Rock, Beastie Boys, bottlerock, BottleRock Napa Valley, memoir, Mike D
Nearly five years ago, it was announced that Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Ad-Rock were beginning work on a memoir about the group. Initially, the plan was to release the book back in 2015, but you can’t rush a good thing.

That’s why the book’s release date was pushed back, and now, according to an interview with Matt Wilkinson of Beats 1, it looks like the memoir will officially see a Fall 2018 release.

Mike D said that because he tends to get bored reading band books, this one won’t be traditional. In fact, it will be “unlike any other” band book. For example, it’ll include some of the cultural history of the guys’ NYC hometown as they knew it, from art and music to film, in the ‘80s. Definitely doesn’t sound like your average band book.

In other news, the Beastie Boys recently re-pressed a few albums that had previously been out of print on vinyl: 1996’s compilation The In Sound From Way Out!, 2004’s To the 5 Boroughs, and 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two. Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-check ‘em out here.

Mike D is scheduled to perform his DJ set on the first day of this year’s BottleRock Napa Valley – Friday, May 25th.

 

