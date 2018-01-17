The New ALT 105.3 has your single day tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley.

Listen this Friday for “Free Ticket Friday” every hour 7 AM – 5 PM. Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call.

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by Jam cellars, May 25th through 27th Featuring Muse, The Killers, Revivalists, Phantogram, Bleachers, Snoop Dogg, and tons more!

Three days of The best in live music, wine, food, and craft brew.

For tickets and full lineup, check out bottlerocknapavalley.com.