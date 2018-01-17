Filed Under:BottleRock Napa Valley, BottleRock Napa Valley 2018

The New ALT 105.3 has your single day tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley.

Listen this Friday for “Free Ticket Friday” every hour 7 AM – 5 PM. Just be caller #20 at 1-800-696-1053 when you hear the cue to call.

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by Jam cellars, May 25th through 27th Featuring Muse, The Killers, Revivalists, Phantogram, Bleachers, Snoop Dogg, and tons more!

Three days of The best in live music, wine, food, and craft brew.

For tickets and full lineup, check out bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live