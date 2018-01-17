Johnny Depp signs a guitar at the Rhonda's Kiss benefit concert at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on November 3, 2016. (Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Johnny Depp has made appearances in two (NSFW) videos off of Marilyn Manson’s latest album, “SAY10” & “KILL4ME“. Now Manson is hinting at Depp potentially joining his band as a guitarist.

Johnny Depp is considering a position on guitar. Sound great? — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) January 17, 2018

Depp has previously been the guitarist for a supergroup with Alice Cooper, Matt Sorum, & Duff McKagan called Hollywood Vampires.

We’ll keep you updated if this actually comes to fruition.