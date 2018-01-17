SF Beer Week returns beginning February 10 & there are tons of super cool beer-themed events happening in the Bay Area that week. One you should take note if you’re into scary movies is Oakland’s Ghost Town Brewing hosting a night at Church Key (1402 Grant Ave.) in San Francisco on Sunday night February 11.

Admission is free and it begins at 5 PM.

Ghost Town will be bringing the following beers with them that night:

~Helles Awaits Lager

~Hail Saison

~Locrian Pale

~Cat Horder Porter

~Death Rattle Double IPA

~Last Caress Triple IPA

while a curated playlist of music & horror movies will be paired with the beers.

There will also be ghost stories read in the candle-lit upstairs mezzanine.

For more head to SFbeerweek.com.