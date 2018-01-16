A Shake Shack fast casual restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on July 12, 2015. Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

New York-based fast-food chain, Shake Shack, has announced its long-awaited arrival to the Bay Area with a restaurant set to open in Palo Alto by fall 2018.

The Palo Alto location will be in the Stanford Shopping Center while a second Bay Area location is planned for Larkspur.

A Marina location is expected for Shake Shack’s first SF spot in 2019.

Palo Alto also recently became home to the Bay Area’s first Wahlburger’s location.

This announcement does come on the heels of midwest favorite Steak ‘N Shake closing their two main Bay Area locations in Daly City & Campbell, so hopefully Shake Shack has better luck here.