On Monday, ‘New California’ declared its independence from the rest of the state in hopes to create a separate state made up mostly of California’s rural counties.

NEW CALIFORNIA: Could the U.S. get a 51st state? The founders of "New California" are declaring their independence from the rest of the state, and are working to make the new entity legal. pic.twitter.com/LejcKdwYWN — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

‘New California’ wouldn’t separate from the U.S., but instead be a new state with its own government & 25-27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They want be seen as separate from the coastal, big cities of the state due to unfair ways counties are being governed & taxed.

‘New California’ declares independence from state, blames high taxes & poor services https://t.co/v0qfNQUDqf pic.twitter.com/x1HXEdPbzx — RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2018

It will take 10 to 18 months before the committee behind New California engages with the state legislature.

It seems like a long shot for anything to substantial to happen here…