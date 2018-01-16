On Monday, ‘New California’ declared its independence from the rest of the state in hopes to create a separate state made up mostly of California’s rural counties.
‘New California’ wouldn’t separate from the U.S., but instead be a new state with its own government & 25-27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
They want be seen as separate from the coastal, big cities of the state due to unfair ways counties are being governed & taxed.
It will take 10 to 18 months before the committee behind New California engages with the state legislature.
It seems like a long shot for anything to substantial to happen here…