Filed Under:New California

On Monday, ‘New California’ declared its independence from the rest of the state in hopes to create a separate state made up mostly of California’s rural counties.

‘New California’ wouldn’t separate from the U.S., but instead be a new state with its own government & 25-27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They want be seen as separate from the coastal, big cities of the state due to unfair ways counties are being governed & taxed.

It will take 10 to 18 months before the committee behind New California engages with the state legislature.

It seems like a long shot for anything to substantial to happen here…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From THE NEW ALT 105.3

Subsonic PlaylistsGet the latest playlist.
Soundcheck PlaylistsGet the latest playlist and the archive!

Listen Live