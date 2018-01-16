Photo: Gustavo Cuevas / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The January 15 death of The Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan rocked the music world. Although her band was at its peak in the mid-’90s, The Cranberries left a lasting mark, with ethereal songs like “Linger” and “Zombie,” which transcended mere rock or alternative music. Musicians took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late singer.

“She had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us,” posted U2.

“So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing,” wrote Michele Branch. “I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her.”

Michael Higgins, President of Ireland, issued a statement following her death.

“Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally,” he wrote. “I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.“

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

this is horrible news to wake up to. rest in peace dolores. twitter.com/pitchfork/stat… —

Diplo (@_diplo_) January 15, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. —

Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

(@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was pos… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) January 15, 2018

favorite Cranberries song. have never not cried while listening so... here we go. #np “i will always go beside you,… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) January 15, 2018

#DoloresORiordan givin thoughts on how her mind works, her processes: writing & survival of big emotion/life’s inev… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) January 16, 2018

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly - I was talking to her a couple weeks before Chris… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 15, 2018

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of a… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

One of my fondest memories of the last few years was playing a BC show on the rooftop of a hotel in Cabo and then c… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Best Coast (@BestCoast) January 15, 2018