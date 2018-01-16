BottleRock Napa Valley returns May 25 thru May 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew. Visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com for more info.

Friday, May 25​:

Muse​, The Chainsmokers, Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Phantogram, Mike D (DJ set), St.

Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Shakey Graves, Nahko and Medicine for

the People, Bomba Estéreo, LANY, The Struts, COIN, Tank and The Bangas, NoMBe, Welshly Arms, Alex

Lahey, flor, Moonalice, Caitlyn Smith, Jukebox the Ghost, Billy Raffoul, Hundred Handed, Pony Bradshaw,

RIVVRS, David Luning, The Knitts and Sanho The Indian.

Saturday, May 26​:

The Killers​, ​Snoop Dogg, The Head and the Heart, Billy Idol, Bleachers, E-40, Michael

Franti & Spearhead, Oh Wonder, Natalia Lafourcade, The Record Company, Jacob Banks, MISSIO, Lukas

Nelson & Promise of the Real, Pokey LaFarge, Dhani Harrison, The Districts, Ghost of Paul Revere, The

Aces, Low Cut Connie, The Night Game, ayokay, Dan Luke and The Raid, Matt Maeson, Hamish Anderson,

The Alive, Anchor + Bell, Tommy Odetto, Dani Bell & The Tarantist and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 27​:

Bruno Mars​, ​Halsey, Thievery Corporation, The Revivalists, SOJA, Lake Street Dive,

Manchester Orchestra, Alice Merton, New Politics, Allen Stone, Watsky, The White Panda, The Motet, J.

Roddy Walston And The Business, Mondo Cozmo, Allan Rayman, Durand Jones & The Indications, MAGIC

GIANT, Amy Shark, Liz Huett, Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Mt. Joy, The Wrecks, Dean Lewis,

Jon and Roy, The Brevet, Ethan Tucker and The Silverado Pickups.

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 10 AM – BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY SINGLE DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.