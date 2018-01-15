1/15/2018 - File photo dated 16/12/15 of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Today (January 15, 2018) news broke that Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan passed away suddenly at age 46. O’Riordan’s unforgettable voice was a staple of 90s radio as the band had major hits with tracks like “Dreams,” “Linger,” & “Zombie”. Here’s a performance of “Zombie” from the Late Show with David Letterman in 1994.

“Zombie” was the lead single from 1994’s No Need To Argue which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

Artists have been reacting all morning with thoughts on O’Riordan’s passing.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

