Sofi Tukker (Photo Credit: JC Olivera)

The East Coast dance duo, Sofi Tukker stopped by MTV’s TRL to perform their hit “Best Friend” inside the Times Square studio on Wednesday.

To add icing to their appearance, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern invited their ‘best friends’ Nervo & The Knocks to their performance.

“Best Friend” is featured on an ad for Apple’s iPhone X and has been streamed on Spotify over 11 million times, according to MTV.

Watch their performance below: