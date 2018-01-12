(Courtesy of Sugarfina)

Tito’s Vodka and Sugarfina have teamed up to create vodka-infused gummy bears.

The Tito’s American Mule Bears are infused with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and a hint of real ginger. They are inspired by Tito’s signature drink, the American Mule, which is Tito’s Handmade Vodka and ginger beer served in a copper mug. The bears are $8.50 for a box of about 45 bears at sugarfina.com.

The brands also teamed up for Tito’s Vodka Cordials (dark chocolate cordial filled with a sip of vodka), Martini Olive Almonds (roasted almonds dipped in white chocolate and painted to resemble a martini olive), and two varieties of Candy Bento Boxes with Tito’s American Mule Bears, a mule mug, and either Tito’s Vodka Cordials or Martini Olive Almonds.

