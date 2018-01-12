(Netflix)

As part of the critically acclaimed fourth season of Black Mirror, Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette on the series.

The featurette goes in-depth with interviews with creator, writer, and executive producer Charlie Brooker, executive producer Annabel Jones, and “Arkangel” episode director Jodie Foster.

Season four of Black Mirror is available now streaming on Netflix.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.