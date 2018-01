Courtesy Sandy Waddle - @foodhoe/Instagram

Described as the “McDonald’s of Korea,” Mom’s Touch has brought their fried chicken and bulgogi burgers to 2035 Salvio Street in Concord.

Mom’s Touch currently has over 1,000 locations in South Korea but had none in America until last week’s opening in Concord.

Menu items include chicken breast sandwiches, bulgogi burgers, fried wings, chicken strips, popcorn chicken, and healthier options like teriyaki steamed rice and chicken salads.

Yelp reviews have favorable so far, as well.

Mom’s Touch is open 11 AM – 9 PM on Mondays-Thursday, 11 AM – 10 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 11 AM – 7 PM on Sunday.