Clayton Knight of Odesza (Photo Credit: Lyvans Boolaky/imageSPACE)

If you listen closely, NBC’s recent promo ad for the 2018 Winter Olympics features music from New ALT 105.3 artists Odesza.

The ad features the Seattle duo’s track “Corners of the Earth” from their album A Moment Apart, released September 8, 2017. The song can be heard throughout the ad.

A diverse group of athletes is showcased on the 1:00 minute ad with a voiceover announcing the start date.

Watch NBC’s Promo below:

This February, the world unites to feel the warmth of the Olympic spirit. #WinterOlympics 🎶 : @ODESZA pic.twitter.com/KchPRabD1E — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) January 9, 2018



Watch Odesza’s “Corners of the Earth” Music Video:





The 2018 Winter Oympics airs live starting February 8th from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

