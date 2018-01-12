Filed Under:Charles Manson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino
Leonardo DiCaprio at Los Angeles Premiere "Before The Flood" held at Big Theater at LACMA on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California, United States (Photo by JC Olivera) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

News broke last summer that director Quentin Tarantino would be making a film based on the Charles Manson murders. There have been rumors of several big names in talks for roles including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, & Tom Cruise. Per The Hollywood Reporter it appears the film has found its star in Leonardo DiCaprio.

 

It’ll be set in 1969 and the plot will have a major tie-in with Charles Manson and the murder of actress Sharon Tate.

DiCaprio & Tarantino last worked together on 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’.

The currently unnamed film is set to hit theaters o August 9, 2019, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate & four others.

 

