News broke last summer that director Quentin Tarantino would be making a film based on the Charles Manson murders. There have been rumors of several big names in talks for roles including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, & Tom Cruise. Per The Hollywood Reporter it appears the film has found its star in Leonardo DiCaprio.

It’ll be set in 1969 and the plot will have a major tie-in with Charles Manson and the murder of actress Sharon Tate.

DiCaprio & Tarantino last worked together on 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’.

The currently unnamed film is set to hit theaters o August 9, 2019, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate & four others.