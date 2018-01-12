Photo: Mateusz Wlodarczyk / NurPhoto / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Incubus is celebrating the art of dance.

Related: Incubus, Michael Stipe, Tom Morello Sign Net Neutrality Petition

The California rockers have revealed a new music video for “Loneliest,” a moody and atmospheric track from the band’s latest full-length, 8.

The black and white clip features dancer Manaho Shimokawa, who twirls to the song. Singer Brandon Boyd joins in the dance at points throughout the video. Guitarist Mike Einziger also makes an appearance.

Watch the new Incubus video for “Loneliest” below.